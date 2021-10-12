Driver accused of speeding nearly 3x over limit in York Region

Barrie, Ont. -

Police pulled over a driver accused of travelling nearly three times over the speed limit in York Region over the weekend.

York Regional Police say officers clocked the driver speeding 192 km/h in a 70km/h zone in the area of Highway 11 and Crimson King Way in East Gwillimbury.

Police charged the accused with stunt driving, which carries an immediate 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Police right across the province were on high alert for dangerous drivers over the long weekend as part of the annual Operation Impact campaign.