Driver accused of speeding nearly 200km/h on Hwy 427 in HOV lane
Ontario police charged a driver for allegedly speeding nearly 200 kilometres per hour on Highway 427.
Provincial police say an Aurora OPP officer stopped the vehicle after radar clocked it travelling 196 kilometres per hour along the highway, 96 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police say the 35-year-old man was also driving solo in the HOV lane.
The accused was charged with stunt driving, which carries a roadside 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.
Earlier this week, provincial police reported officers had laid over 3,000 stunt driving charges so far this year.
Police say 257 people have died in collisions on OPP-patrolled roads, trails and waterways this year.
"Speeding and aggressive driving continues to be the number one killer in road crashes across the province," stated OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter. "Please, if you're going to be out on the road, make better decisions."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 3 injured after explosion rocks downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Emergency crews are responding to an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and injured several people. The blast erupted inside an abandoned building, according to the Prince George RCMP detachment.
LATEST UPDATES | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards
The Canada Border Services Agency says it arrested two men earlier this month at a Quebec port of entry after discovering they were travelling with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards.
One-on-one with Canada's housing minister: Lack of affordability a 'crisis' and an 'opportunity'
As cabinet ministers convene in P.E.I. for a series of meetings largely focused on housing, the federal minister overseeing the file admits a lack of affordability has reached a crisis level for many Canadians.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
Is a cap on international students coming amid housing crunch? Minister says it's an option
Canada's Housing Minister Sean Fraser says that a cap on the number of international students permitted to study in this country is one of, but not the only, solution the federal government is discussing when it comes to addressing housing affordability and rental availability.
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in Texas, marking the first U.S. landfall of the Atlantic hurricane season
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall on the South Texas coast late Tuesday morning, becoming the first storm in the US to do so in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
OPINION | With mandatory minimum sentences, charges faced by Trump in Georgia 'raise the stakes': analyst
While political watchers may be fixated on Donald Trump's expected no-show at a Republican presidential debate in Wisconsin, the former U.S. president seems focused on Georgia. In a column for CTVNews.ca, political analyst Eric Ham looks at the criminal charges Trump faces in the Peach State, and why they're different from those levied in other jurisdictions.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police watchdog says Truro officer faces sex-assault and voyeurism charges
Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog says it has laid four sex-related charges against a member of the Truro Police Service.
-
Fatal shooting of man by police in Dartmouth justified: SiRT
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has concluded a police officer won’t be charged in connection with fatal shooting of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., last year.
-
Increased N.B. police presence in First Nations community under state of emergency
Fredericton police say they have increased their presence in St. Mary's First Nation after the Indigenous community declared a state of emergency over illegal drugs.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches $180 million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
-
Conservative Party gaining ground in Quebec: poll
The Conservatives haven't traditionally done well with Quebec voters, but new polling is showing the official Opposition is gaining support among the electorate.
-
A first: More than half of Quebecers can converse in English
According to a Statistics Canada census, for the first time, more than half of Quebec residents can conduct a conversation in English.
Ottawa
-
Charges laid in stabbing that injured 2 in Centretown
Ottawa police say a 61-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a double-stabbing in the Centretown area on Monday.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
-
Eastern Ontario school bus authority warns of possible shortages this fall
The school bus authority that serves school boards in eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa is warning of possible transportation shortages this fall.
Toronto
-
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
-
Former Toronto Blue Jays player reveals PTSD diagnosis
A former Toronto Blue Jays player has revealed he's been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after years of "burying pain deep down."
-
Detached home prices declined in all but 4 Toronto neighbourhoods last quarter: report
Fuelled by a drop in prices, there was a 'short burst of home-buying activity' in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) during this year’s second quarter, but it was cut short by interest rate hikes and a lack of supply, according to a new report from RE/MAX Canada.
Kitchener
-
'I would not have said that to her': Defence continues questioning former neurologist about individual sexual assault allegations
The sexual assault trial of former neurologist Jeffrey Sloka has surpassed two straight weeks of the defence questioning the doctor about all 50 allegations made against him.
-
Flames rip through abandoned Kitchener auto shop
The property is set to be turned into an 11-storey retirement condo. The developer told CTV News they have been waiting to demolish the building but are facing permit delays from the city.
-
Police release video of another Pride flag theft in Norwich Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after another Pride flag was stolen in Norwich Township.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility
Ahead of its fall 2023 opening, CTV News London received a first look at the new Amazon fulfillment centre in Elgin County on Tuesday.
-
Witness says scene was ‘hectic’ after weekend crash that claimed two young lives
Middlesex OPP continues to investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.
-
Police release video of another Pride flag theft in Norwich Township
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after another Pride flag was stolen in Norwich Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Suspect who tried to avoid arrest was carrying sword, Sault police say
Sault police responding to an early morning incident on James Street on Aug. 20 made a surprise discovery: a suspect was carrying a sword.
Windsor
-
Local politicians decry 'disturbing development' to close Sandwich Street to traffic
Windsor politicians say there is a “disturbing development” that will close Sandwich Street to traffic.
-
Thousands of rounds of ammunition, weapons seized in Bothwell
Thousands of rounds of ammunition has been seized and a member of Hells Angels has been arrested and charged, according to OPP.
-
Preparations underway for new Amazon delivery station in Windsor
Site preparation for construction is currently underway on an Amazon last mile delivery station being built in Windsor.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate suspicious disappearance of Falconridge senior
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.
-
Alberta's Highway 93 washed out north of Saskatchewan River Crossing
Anyone looking to enjoy a scenic drive through the mountains will be disappointed because of a major road closure.
-
Suspect charged in stabbing at Calgary Transit station, 2 more sought
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a brutal stabbing on a downtown LRT platform and investigators are looking for two others.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Nearly a year after mass stabbing, James Smith Cree Nation leaders offer thanks
In a ceremony held Monday morning on James Smith Cree Nation, leaders formally offered thanks to those who offered aid in the aftermath of a mass stabbing that occurred on Labour Day weekend last year.
-
Sask. 6-year-old fatally struck by vehicle
Police say a six-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle in northern Saskatchewan over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police to provide update on West Edmonton Mall shooting
The Edmonton Police Service is expected to provide an update on Monday's shooting at West Edmonton Mall.
-
LeLacheur back with Edmonton as Elks interim CEO, president
Rick LeLacheur is returning to the CFL, this time to reclaim the title of Edmonton Elks president and chief executive officer on an interim basis.
-
Alberta's Highway 93 washed out north of Saskatchewan River Crossing
Anyone looking to enjoy a scenic drive through the mountains will be disappointed because of a major road closure.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna mayor celebrates 'good news' as some evacuation orders rescinded in B.C.'s Okanagan.
Dozens of evacuation orders issued in B.C.’s Okanagan Valley have been downgraded to alerts as crews gain control of wildfires burning in the region.
-
Fewer than 90 homes and structures lost to West Kelowna, B.C., wildfire, officials say
The number of homes and structures lost to the wildfire still burning outside West Kelowna, B.C., has been estimated at fewer than 90, firefighters revealed Tuesday.
-
Downton Lake wildfire has caused 'significant' structure losses in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky region: SLRD
The Downton Lake wildfire burning in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region has destroyed multiple properties around Gun Lake, and officials are asking for patience as they work to determine exactly how many.