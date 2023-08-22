Driver accused of speeding nearly 200km/h on Hwy 427 in HOV lane

Police radar indicates a speed of 196 kilometres per hour. (Source: OPP/Twitter) Police radar indicates a speed of 196 kilometres per hour. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver