Driver accused of speeding forced to hand over keys roadside

A police radar shows 93km/h. (South Simcoe Police/Twitter) A police radar shows 93km/h. (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land

During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver