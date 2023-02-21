Driver accused of speeding forced to hand over keys roadside

A motorist accused of speeding nearly double the limit on a town road in Bradford had to hand over the keys to the vehicle and find a ride home.

South Simcoe police say an officer clocked the local man travelling 93 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 zone on Canal Road on Sunday.

The 30-year-old motorist was charged with stunt driving, which comes with an immediate 30-day roadside licence suspension.

A stunt driving also charge carries a 14-day vehicle impoundment, regardless of whether the driver is the owner.

The officer also charged the Bradford man with driving while prohibited and failing to surrender a permit.