BARRIE -- Huronia West OPP says a driver who was stopped in Wasaga Beach for speeding wound up facing multiple drug-related charges.

According to police, the 21-year-old man was found with cannabis readily available, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Officers claim to have found cocaine, a quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia resulting in the man's arrest.

The accused is charged with multiple criminal and provincial offences.