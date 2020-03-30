Driver accused of speeding charged with multiple drug-related offences
Published Monday, March 30, 2020 3:13PM EDT
Police display items allegedly confiscated during a traffic stop on Saturday in Wasaga Beach. (Huronia West OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE -- Huronia West OPP says a driver who was stopped in Wasaga Beach for speeding wound up facing multiple drug-related charges.
According to police, the 21-year-old man was found with cannabis readily available, prompting a search of the vehicle.
Officers claim to have found cocaine, a quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia resulting in the man's arrest.
The accused is charged with multiple criminal and provincial offences.