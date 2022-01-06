Driver accused of speeding 95 km/h over limit in Clearview Township

A Clearview Township man accused of speeding 95 km/h over the posted limit through a residential area faces charges.

According to Huronia West OPP, an officer on patrol in Clearview overnight on Dec. 30 clocked a vehicle "travelling at an extremely high rate of speed."

Police say the driver was going 155 km/h in the posted 60 km/h zone on 33-34 Sideroad near Nottawa.

They say the driver also failed to stop for a stop sign at an intersection.

The officer reported detecting an "odour of alcohol" and took a breath sample from the driver.

Police charged the 28-year-old man with racing, failing to stop, and failing to have an insurance card.

Police did not list an impaired driving charge in their release on the matter but did state that "the consumption of alcohol affects our decision-making skills, judgement and reactionary times."

The accused received an immediate 30-day licence suspension, and the truck was impounded for 14 days.