Driver accused of going 74 km/h over speed limit in New Tecumseth, Ont.: OPP

A driver in New Tecumseth, Ont. is accused of travelling 74 km/h over the speed limit Tuesday morning.

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the driver was spotted going 134 km/h in a 60 km/h zone while patrolling 10th Sideroad.

#NottyOPP out patrolling 10th Sideroad of @NewTecumseth came across a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. 134 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. 30 day licence suspension & 14 day vehicle impound. #DriveSafe #SlowDown #StuntDriving #Roadsafety ^cj pic.twitter.com/K9KRfnzAKs — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 15, 2022

The driver's license was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle had been impounded for 14 days.

In Ontario, posted on the provincial website, any driver who reaches 50 km/h over the speed limit loses six demerit points and is fined $9.75 for every km/h exceeded.