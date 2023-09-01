Driver accused of causing head-on crash in Kawartha Lakes

A pickup truck is pictured mounted on the hood of a MGB convertible on County Road 8 in Verulam Township. (Source: OPP) A pickup truck is pictured mounted on the hood of a MGB convertible on County Road 8 in Verulam Township. (Source: OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver