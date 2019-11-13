Ontario Provincial Police arrested a driver in a Caledon neighbourhood who they say blew almost four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Officers were alerted by a resident who claimed the man was slumped over the steering wheel around 9 p.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, the vehicle was travelling on George Crescent.

The 49-year-old Caledon man was arrested and charged with impaired driving. His license is suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.