BARRIE, ONT. -- Police arrested a Caledon driver accused of blowing four times the legal alcohol limit after ramming his truck into a guardrail Monday night.

According to Caledon OPP, the 32-year-old driver crashed the pickup truck in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and Charleston Side Road after 11:30 pm, causing heavy damage to both the vehicle and the guardrail.

Officers claim the driver showed obvious signs of impairment and said breath samples revealed a reading of 320 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milligrams of blood.

The driver received an automatic 90-day driver's license suspension, and the truck was impounded for seven days.

Police charged the accused with impaired driving. They said the driver was not injured in the crash.