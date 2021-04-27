Advertisement
Driver accused of blowing four times legal alcohol limit arrested
Pickup truck rams into guardrail in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and Charleston Side Road in Caledon, Ont. on Mon. April 26, 2021. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police arrested a Caledon driver accused of blowing four times the legal alcohol limit after ramming his truck into a guardrail Monday night.
According to Caledon OPP, the 32-year-old driver crashed the pickup truck in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and Charleston Side Road after 11:30 pm, causing heavy damage to both the vehicle and the guardrail.
Officers claim the driver showed obvious signs of impairment and said breath samples revealed a reading of 320 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milligrams of blood.
The driver received an automatic 90-day driver's license suspension, and the truck was impounded for seven days.
Police charged the accused with impaired driving. They said the driver was not injured in the crash.