Driver accused of blowing 4x the legal alcohol limit with open alcohol in vehicle

A Hanover man has been charged with impaired driving and having open alcohol in the vehicle after allegedly blowing over four times the legal limit in Shelburne.

According to Dufferin OPP, officers responded to a traffic complaint on Saturday afternoon in the area of Highway 89 and Ojibway Road and launched an impaired driving investigation.

The 20-year-old man is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

His driver's license was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead.

"Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second, you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you," OPP stated in a release.