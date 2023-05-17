Driver accused of being impaired nabbed speeding 182km/h on Hwy 404: OPP

Provincial police patrolling Highway 404 nabbed a motorist accused of speeding while impaired in York Region.

According to Aurora OPP, an officer stopped the car travelling the southbound lanes at Highway 7 at a speed of 183 kilometres per hour.

The 37-year-old man faces a charge of stunt and impaired driving.

He was also handed a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was hauled away to the impound yard for 14 days at the owner's expense.