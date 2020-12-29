Advertisement
Driver abandons vehicle after collision with parked car, hydro pole in Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 29, 2020 7:12PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 29, 2020 7:25PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police hope to identify the driver who took off leaving a vehicle behind after a collision in the city's east end Tuesday evening.
The driver struck a parked car on Cundles Road East around the dinner hour and then crashed the SUV into a snowbank, hitting a hydro pole.
The driver ran from the scene, leaving the keys in the ignition.
Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.
Police are investigating.
RELATED IMAGES