BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police hope to identify the driver who took off leaving a vehicle behind after a collision in the city's east end Tuesday evening.

The driver struck a parked car on Cundles Road East around the dinner hour and then crashed the SUV into a snowbank, hitting a hydro pole.

The driver ran from the scene, leaving the keys in the ignition.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision.

Police are investigating.