

CTV Barrie





Fire crews say it's "miraculous" that no one was seriously injured in two bizarre collisions involving the same vehicle in Owen Sound this morning.

Police say an 81-year-old driver suddenly backed into the front entrance of the No Frills on Sunset Strip around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say the driver then hit the gas and accelerated across the parking lot, straight through the lights at the 6 and 21 Highway and into a wooded area behind The Beer Store.

Police say the male driver was taken to hospital with only minor injuries.

Shockingly, no one else was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged.

The OPP is investigating.