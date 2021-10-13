Driver, 69, rolls vehicle into house in Midland, Ont., with children on board

A car rolled onto its roof on Queen Street in Midland, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 13, 2021 (OPP) A car rolled onto its roof on Queen Street in Midland, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 13, 2021 (OPP)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver