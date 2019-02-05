Featured
Driver, 54, facing impaired driving charges following head-on collision
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 3:48PM EST
An Arran-Elderslie man is facing charges of impaired driving after a head-on collision that injured another driver.
South Bruce OPP responded to the call just before 8 p.m. on Saturday and found a Ford Escape and a Toyota Corolla in the middle of Bruce Road 19.
Officers confirmed their suspicions with a roadside test and concluded the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol.
The 54-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving.
The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.