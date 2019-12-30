BARRIE -- A dangerous joyride landed a 19-year-old driver in hospital on Sunday in Caledon.

Police say the Brampton driver was speeding and veering in and out of traffic shortly after midnight in the area of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road.

An officer on patrol says the teen's white sedan hit another vehicle, causing him to lose control, and roll the car into a field west of Van Kirk Drive.

It landed on its roof in a mangled mess of metal.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

He is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court later next month to answer to the dangerous driving charges.