BARRIE, ONT. -- A 19-year-old Wasaga Beach man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Clearview Township Monday evening.

Huronia West OPP says he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a hydro pole on Simcoe Road 10 near Sunnidale Concession 3.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, where he was pronounced dead.

The area was closed for several hours for the police investigation. It has since reopened.

The OPP is now investigating what caused the collision.