BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police stopped a driver allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit along Highway 400 in Newmarket.

The OPP says an officer clocked the 19-year-old Brampton man driving 221 km/h southbound on the 400 at Highway 9 shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The accused was charged with stunt driving and lost his licence for seven days.

The vehicle he was driving was impounded for one week.