Driver, 19, clocked going more than double speed limit on Hwy 400: OPP
Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 11:44AM EDT
The OPP says a driver was stopped for going 122km/h on Highway 400 at Highway 9 on Tues. March 16, 2021 (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police stopped a driver allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit along Highway 400 in Newmarket.
The OPP says an officer clocked the 19-year-old Brampton man driving 221 km/h southbound on the 400 at Highway 9 shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
The accused was charged with stunt driving and lost his licence for seven days.
The vehicle he was driving was impounded for one week.
