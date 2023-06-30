Driver, 18, with 4 passengers and flat tire arrested for being impaired: OPP

Provincial police arrested a young man accused of impaired driving with several passengers onboard and a flat tire in Kawartha Lakes on Friday.

According to police, officers noticed the driving behaviour of the 18-year-old and pulled the vehicle over around 2 a.m. on Highway 35.

Police say four passengers were in the vehicle, and the right front tire was flat.

The young driver faces impaired-driving charges and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

Police urge motorists planning to consume alcohol or drugs to arrange a safe ride home rather than getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Additionally, they encourage others to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.