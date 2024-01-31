BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver, 17, speeding more than 100km/h over limit wanted to 'see what it could do'

    Provincial police have a vehicle loaded onto a tow truck after a driver was allegedly clocked speeding 184 km/h on Highway 9 in King Township, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 31, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) Provincial police have a vehicle loaded onto a tow truck after a driver was allegedly clocked speeding 184 km/h on Highway 9 in King Township, Ont., on Wed., Jan. 31, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Police say an officer on patrol pulled over a 17-year-old driver clocked speeding more than 100 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in King Township.

    According to provincial police, the G2 driver was stopped on Highway 9 near Rupke Road for travelling 184 km/h in the posted 80 zone on Wednesday afternoon.

    "He wanted to see what it can do," the OPP stated about the incident on social media. "It can do a lot of damage at that speed," the post continued.

    As a result of the stunt driving charge, the boy's licence was suspended for a month, and the vehicle was hauled off to an impound yard, where it will remain for two weeks at the owner's expense.

