Driver, 16, charged with fleeing police, assault and drug possession after crash

A 16-year-old driver accused of fleeing officers following a collision in Kawartha Lakes faces several charges, including drug possession and assaulting an officer with a weapon.

Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 35 and County Road 121 late Thursday afternoon.

The highway was closed from Ranchers Road to Powell's Road for the investigation.

Police arrested the teen and also charged him with possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation, and disguise with intent.

The minor's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.