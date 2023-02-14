Drive-by shooting suspect vehicle captured on video surveillance in Schomberg

Investigators released a video showing a car fleeing at a high rate of speed after shots rang out in Schomberg on Sunday.

York Regional Police are investigating the drive-by shooting that happened around 8:40 a.m. on Centre Street between Rebellion Way and Church Street.

Police say a man was walking his dog when a car sped passed him on the quiet residential road, and he gestured at it.

They say the vehicle turned around and drove back at the victim, and a front-seat passenger armed with a gun fired several rounds at the man.

The suspects then fled the area, heading west on Centre Street in a white SUV.

The victim, a 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police urge any witnesses who were in the area at the time or anyone with video surveillance of the area to contact them at 1-866-876- 5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.