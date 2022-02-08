Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie launches program aimed towards unemployed women

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie begins their nine-week Breakfast Club virtual program on Tuesday.

The program is free and designed to support unemployed or underemployed women actively looking for work.

Participants learn several skills, including setting goals, job interviews, communication, work-life balance and career stepping stones.

They will also learn about continuing education, motivation and meditation, support networks and self-confidence.

Breakfast Club has been running 100 per cent virtually since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Prior to the pandemic, participants would receive headshots and hair and makeup sessions at the completion of the program.

Instead, those who complete the program by attending at least seven of the nine weeks will receive a salon gift card and a grocery gift card.

Dress for Success is a women’s non-profit and provides help to women at critical life transitions of employment or re-employment.

For more information or to register for the program, email carolyn@dfsorilliabarrie.org, call 705-252-9200 or visit the Dress for Success website.