'Dream come true,' New Tecumseth man becomes instant millionaire with Lotto 6/49

Shane King, 54, of New Tecumseth, Ont., holds his big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto after winning $2.5 million in the Dec. 31, 2022, draw with Lotto 6/49. (Supplied) Shane King, 54, of New Tecumseth, Ont., holds his big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto after winning $2.5 million in the Dec. 31, 2022, draw with Lotto 6/49. (Supplied)

