Dragon Boat Festival raises more than $70K, celebrates anniversary

Barrie's annual Dragon Boat Festival celebrated its 20th year on Saturday and raised more than $70,000 for local charities.

36 teams from across Simcoe County and York Region participated in the event hosted by the Barrie Public Library. Each team raised funds for a charity of choice.

"No matter what [charity] those teams have picked to support, in these times, they need that money and it's great to see that support still happening," said Chris Vanderkruys, an organizer and the director of corporate services for the Barrie Public Library.

The festival saw an increase from the 21 teams that participated last year.

"We want to thank all our volunteers and participants," added Vanderkruys. "They put a lot of team spirit into it, [and with] three races a day, I'm sure they're going to rest tonight."