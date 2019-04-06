

The Barrie Colts made some significant announcements on Saturday in between draft picks for the 2019 OHL priority selection.

The team welcomed 6'1" defenceman Brandt Clarke with its first-round pick (4th overall). The former Don Mills Flyer put up 113 points last season, including 11 points to capture the OHL Cup over the Toronto Red Wings. Clarke was the third Flyer selected in the first four picks.

“[It] feels amazing to be selected by the Colts,” Clarke said. “My brother was selected two years ago for the Ottawa 67’s, so especially since then I’ve been excited for this day.”

The Colts also announced it had resigned Head Coach Dale Hawerchuk to a four-year contract extension. Entering his 9th season, the NHL Hall of Famer is the longest-serving head coach in the team’s history with 612 games behind the bench with a 305-269-38 record.

The Colts have made the playoffs seven times under Hawerchuk, reaching the OHL finals in 2012 against the London Knights.

“The next few years look really bright here, and I’m excited to re-sign,” Hawerchuk said. “I love coaching in Barrie. I love working with the kids.”

Junior hockey returns to Collingwood as the Collingwood Colts will play their inaugural season at the Eddie Bush Arena. The coaching and management staff was introduced at today’s draft. The team named Greg Johnston as head coach, Nick Rica as associate coach, and Dermot Anderson as general manager.

“It’s going to be an exciting brand of hockey,” said Johnston. “I am really looking forward to driving that force.”

The new Junior A franchise will allow the Colts more options to call up players when the Collingwood team hits the ice in the fall.