BARRIE, ONT. -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the province, CTV's Madison Erhardt talks with Collingwood General and Marine Hospital's Chief of Staff, Dr. Michael Lisi, about his concerns and what people need to continue to do to stop the spread.

Madison: For several days in a row, Ontario has had cases in and around the 100s. Is this a concern?

Dr. Lisi: Yes, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, said Monday that the daily average of COVID cases has increased by approximately 25 per cent compared to the previous week. She is worried we are seeing a steady increase in COVID numbers across Ontario and this country.

Madison: If we keep up with the three W's you have mentioned, is it enough to control a second wave until there is a vaccine?

Dr. Lisi: Those three W's: wearing a mask, washing your hands and watching your distance, we can dramatically reduce the size and severity of the second wave, or any wave.

Studies show that by practicing the three W's, we can reduce the spread of COVID by as much as 85 per cent.

Madison: We're hearing more about the shunning of health care workers and even their kids. What advice can you offer to the public about this?

Dr. Lisi: This has actually happened to staff at our hospital.

What I would reassure the public is because of our infection control precautions, health care workers' risk of contracting the virus is still very low. Most health workers who have come down with COVID were later.

Madison: For teachers concerned about going back to school in a pandemic, what advice would you offer?

Dr. Lisi: The two important things to remember are getting all your students to practise the 3 W's constantly until it becomes second nature to them.

Secondly, I think good ventilation is especially important with this COVID virus. Whenever possible, classes should be held outdoors. Studies do show that being outdoors is 20 times safer than being indoors. When the students have to be indoors, windows should be kept open as much as possible.

And lastly, school furnaces should be adjusted to pull in the maximum of fresh air.