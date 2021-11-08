Dr. Gandhi on border crossing, PCR tests and the flu shot

Barrie, Ont. -

Fully vaccinated Canadians can now cross the US-Canada land border with proof of a negative PCR test 72-hours before returning.

The past president of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA), Dr. Sohail Gandhi, says the effectiveness of the test allows for the most accurate result, helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The PCR test continues to be the gold standard for tests," said Dr. Gandhi. "It checks for a lower amount of the COVID -19 virus that is in your system, and so it can pick up low-level cases of COVID-19."

Dr. Gandhi advised many of his snowbird patients that crossing the border now comes with additional expenses.

A PCR test could range from $150 to $300.

COVID-19 CASES ON THE RISE

The borders reopening comes as COVID-19 cases grow across the province.

The seven-day average of daily infections now stands at about 476, up from 371 the previous week.

In Simcoe Muskoka, the health unit reported its largest weekend COVID-19 case count in six months, with 102 infections.

According to Dr. Gandhi, there are currently 127 patients admitted to intensive care units with COVID-19, which the former OMA president says is relatively low.

"I think we are seeing a number of people who have been fully immunized get low-level cases of COVID. That's okay because what we're seeing is that they're not winding up in hospital, and our health care system isn't being [overwhelmed]," explains Dr. Gandhi.

FLU SHOT and THIRD DOSE

For many, November means time to get a flu shot, but this year, with COVID-19 booster shots becoming available at the same time, there are questions as to whether it is safe to overlap the two.

According to Dr. Gandhi, it's safe to mix the two vaccines. He adds that many have been mixing vaccines since they were children.

"The first shot a child gets when they are two months of age is something called DPTP, and that has tetanus, diphtheria, polio, and whooping cough all in one shot," concludes Dr. Gandhi.