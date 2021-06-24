BARRIE, ONT. -- Grey Bruce typically reports single-digit daily COVID-19 case counts, but in the past 24 hours, the health unit logged 15 new infections.

The cases are listed in Meaford, Owen Sound, South Bruce Peninsula, West Grey, Brockton, and Neyaashiinigmiing.

Still, the region's medical officer of health says the increase in cases is manageable.

Dr. Ian Arra says the recent spike follows an outbreak at a rooming house in Hanover. He adds that he believes the reason for the current numbers reflects residents with no fixed address.

"Most of these cases are related to the transient community, people who are couch-surfing, and it is definitely more challenging to manage contacts and cases to establish the links among cases and obtain full history," he says.

The outbreak at the downtown Hanover facility that infected at least two dozen people was declared over Wednesday.

The region currently has 60 active cases and 166 confirmed high-risk contacts.

Dr. Arra expects infection numbers to be in the same range on Friday.

Meanwhile, Grey Bruce anticipates having second dose vaccinations completed in all shelters by the end of the week.