Dozens turn out in Barrie Saturday rallying for Ukraine

There was a showing of support on Saturday in Barrie for the people of Ukraine as Russian forces continue to invade the sovereign nation.

A few dozen people gathered outside Barrie's city hall late Saturday afternoon, many of Ukrainian heritage with relatives themselves overseas.

Those in attendance included Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte MP Doug Shipley and Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard, who said they will bring the group's concerns to Ottawa.

"Doug and I will be in parliament in be your voice to make sure that we do everything we can to punish Vladimir Putin for this illegal action that he's taken today," Brassard said.

Barrie's gathering was one of many taking place worldwide, including a large demonstration outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto.