Dozens take part in walk supporting victims of domestic abuse

Dozens of people gathered at Couchiching Beach Park in Orillia, Saturday morning, participating in the Walk This Way fundraiser.

The annual event raises money for the Green Haven shelter and supports women and victims of domestic violence within Simcoe County.

Participants started their day at Couchiching Beach Park before walking along the Orillia waterfront, followed by speeches from organizers.

"Not a lot of people are aware that we have our own women's shelter, and how much it is utilized in the community, so we want everyone to know that Green Haven is here and is used all the time," said Kyla Epstein, Chair of the Green Haven Shelter.

Saturday's event was the organization's second annual walk, with all proceeds going directly towards the Green Haven shelter.

Organizers say those who could not attend Saturday's walk but still hope to support the cause can do so by visiting the Green Haven Shelter website.