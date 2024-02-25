Dozens take part in Blue Mountain ski and snowboard relay

Dozens of people gathered at Blue Mountain Resort this weekend for the annual Ski and Snowboard Relay.

In its sixth year, the event allows participants to create their teams and compete in day and night events in skiing or snowboarding within 24 hours.

While the cost to register for the event was $175, those who could fundraise up to $350 for an organization could have their registration fees waived for the event.

Those not skiers or snowboarders could also participate in the relay, with a 24-hour Run or walk relay set up throughout the village.