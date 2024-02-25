BARRIE
Barrie

    • Dozens take part in Blue Mountain ski and snowboard relay

    Participants prepare for ski and snowboard relay (Source: Tara Lovell) Participants prepare for ski and snowboard relay (Source: Tara Lovell)
    Share

    Dozens of people gathered at Blue Mountain Resort this weekend for the annual Ski and Snowboard Relay.

    In its sixth year, the event allows participants to create their teams and compete in day and night events in skiing or snowboarding within 24 hours.

    While the cost to register for the event was $175, those who could fundraise up to $350 for an organization could have their registration fees waived for the event.

    Those not skiers or snowboarders could also participate in the relay, with a 24-hour Run or walk relay set up throughout the village.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

    Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News