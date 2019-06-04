Featured
Dozens of vehicles in Innisfil vandalized during overnight spray-paint spree
A car has green spray paint on it. (South Simcoe Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 7:51PM EDT
Several vehicles in Innisfil were vandalized with spray paint.
South Simcoe Police officers are appealing to the public for witnesses or security video of the vandalism spree that happened overnight on Monday.
Police say dozens of vehicles in the Ireton Street and 10th Line area were spray-painted, some were even vandalized on the interior.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.