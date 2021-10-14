Dozens of RVH staff members, including nurses, on unpaid leave over vaccine policy

Barrie, Ont. -

Forty-five staff members at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) face termination from Simcoe County's largest hospital because they are not double vaccinated against COVID-19.

Janice Skot, RVH President and CEO, says the unvaccinated employees, about half of which are nurses, were put on unpaid leave last week.

Skot says they have until Oct. 31 to be vaccinated, or they will lose their jobs.

Another 14 unvaccinated employees have been dismissed for refusing to submit to twice-weekly testing mandated by the province.

Skot says there are several casual part-time workers in both categories and stresses that 99 per cent of the hospital's staff and contractors are fully vaccinated and that new recruits are being hired all the time.

She concedes suspensions and terminations over vaccination status could be playing a role in longer than usual wait times in the hospital's emergency department, though she adds that the volume of patients coming in has also increased.