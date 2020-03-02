BARRIE -- Dozens of rescued animals have arrived in Collingwood at the Georgian Triangle Humane Society from Sault Ste. Marie.

The animals were taken to an outreach shelter after being rescued from parts of Northern Ontario and Northern Manitoba.

This was the largest transfer in the history of the shelter.

Dog care worker Molly Freedman says it's hard to know each dog's story.

"There's a lot of different reasons why we end up with dogs," she said. "A lot of the time, they're community dogs, but no one takes ownership of them."

The shelter is open to the public seven days a week, and people are welcome to come in and take a look at the dogs and cats that are up for adoption. Photos and descriptions of each can be found on the shelter's website.

Executive Director Sonya Reichel, explained that it's a lot of work to process an animal before it can go up for adoption, including ensuring its healthy and safe to take home.

"They're fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped," said Reichel.

This year the shelter expects to take in 1,500 animals, both inhouse and through 50 of their foster care homes in the community.

The shelter is not government-funded, and Reichel said that without the help of donations from the community or volunteers, it would struggle to keep their programs operating.

"We will need a great amount of money to care for the 1,500 expected animals and continue to run outreach programs," said Reichel.

Even though the animals that were brought in recently are not available for adoption just yet, you can expect to see them on the website soon.

If you're looking to lend a hand or to take a furry friend home, you should visit the shelter. More information is available on the shelter's website.