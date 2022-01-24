Dozens of pairs of Crocs stolen from Wasaga Beach store

Provincial police are investigating a break-in at a popular beachfront store in Wasaga Beach where the culprit made off with dozens of pairs of Crocs.

Huronia West OPP says someone smashed a window to get inside the Mosley Street business sometime between 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning.

They say the thief took roughly 55 pairs of Crocs.

Police say they don't have a description of the suspect and encourage business owners in the area of Mosley Street and First Street North to check security footage for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to contact the police at (705) 429-3575 or 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.