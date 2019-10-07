Ground crews at an Orillia cemetery arrived to work this morning to find dozens of headstones vandalized.

Forty-three monuments were overturned at The St. Andrew's - St. James' Cemetery, possibly sometime overnight on Monday.

Steph Worthington, manager at the cemetery, said most of the stones will be reset in their bases, but six of them dated back to the 1880s and were broken apart because they were so fragile.

Worthington said the destruction isn't covered by insurance, so the cemetery is working with local monument companies to try and repair the headstones. If the six broken monuments can't be fixed, she says they will have to be laid in the ground as flat memorials.

The cemetery doesn't have surveillance cameras, but Worthington said the forensic unit was on scene collecting evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.