Extreme weather wreaked chaos for drivers on Highway 400 for Monday-morning commuters.

Dozens of cars and trucks smashed together across the southbound lanes; some sent crashing into the ditch, after a massive pileup.

"All of a sudden we couldn't see anything, and before you know it everybody just started crashing into the back of the tanker truck," said one driver.

Drivers involved in the crash say it happened quickly.

"Visibility was down to zero. Everybody was trying to avoid it, and that’s when we heard the bang and the chain reaction,” said another driver.

Whiteout conditions made the crash impossible to avoid.

"With snow squalls, visibility is less than a hundred meters, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. “Maybe just a couple of car lengths. If you're driving in these conditions, it's going to make things very dangerous."

At least four transport trucks were involved in the pileup, and as many as 70 vehicles. Some completely totalled.

"Another car hit me from behind,” said another driver, “I saw in my side mirror that there was a couple trucks that jackknifed"

According to fire officials, one tanker truck spilled approximately 500 litres of diesel fuel onto the highway.

Simcoe County paramedics say they transported 19 people to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Most drivers walked away from the crash unscathed. Tow truck driver Tony Macri said he’s amazed the injuries weren’t worse.

"The fact that there is transport trucks involved, it is quite a miracle that one is dead here, to be honest."