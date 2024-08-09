Dozens attend Orillia's Trans Parade

Dozens of people came together in Orillia this evening to participate in the 7th annual Trans Pride rally.

The event brought together members of Orillia’s and Simcoe County’s trans community.

The event kicked at Orillia Public Library before participants marched along Mississauga Street.

“As anti-LGTB hate increases, people are more afraid to go out and sometimes those numbers at events like these can probably be less because people will not feel safe to go to these for fear of being see and dealing with increased discrimination in their own communities by doing this,” said Christian Kenehan, Fierté Simcoe Pride board chairperson.

Event organizers say the annual gathering is vital in supporting and uplifting all trans people.