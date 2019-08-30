

Staff , CTV Barrie





A dozen applications for retail cannabis licenses have been disqualified, including four from Simcoe County.

Three of the applicants were located in Innisfil, next door to each other in a small industrial area on Commerce Park Drive, and one in Barrie.

The 42 applicants selected in the lottery had until Wednesday to submit the documents for review.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) says only 29 of the 42 are now eligible for licences. One withdrew from the lottery.

The agency says applicants that had been waitlisted will now be considered to replace those that were disqualified.