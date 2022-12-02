Downtown parking fees in Barrie waived for December

Parking in downtown Barrie will be free of charge throughout December as a way to support local businesses during the holidays.

It is limited to a maximum of two hours, as it is year-round, while fees still apply in municipal lots and the Collier Street Parkade.

"Barrie's downtown offers a heartfelt urban experience through a variety of unique, independent businesses and vibrant, exciting events," the city wrote in a press release Thursday.

The city's 2022 Noella Festival is underway, featuring the Barrie Rotary Festival of Trees and the Noella Tree and Wreath Lot.

Store, restaurants, service and entertainment directories are available on the Downtown Barrie website.

The city reminds residents that on-street parking is not allowed on city streets from 12:01 to 7 a.m. and 3 to 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area from Dec. 1 to March 31.

Overnight parking is also not permitted during this time.