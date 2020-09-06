BARRIE, ONT. -- The free ride on daytime parking across downtown Barrie is over after Labour Day.

But there are still some spots you can use without paying.

Starting Tuesday, you can park for free in the Chase McEachern Way and Maple Avenue Central lots for two hours. You will still need to leave a printed ticket on your dash.

The deal is good until construction along Dunlop St wraps up sometime this fall.

Parking remains free after 5 p.m., on weekends, and holidays.