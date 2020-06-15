ORILLIA, ONT. -- Orillia's economic recovery task force is finalizing a plan that could make room for more patio space downtown.

"Restaurants and bars are limited in their ability to expand because they don't have the physical footprint, so to expand means they have to expand into public space," explains task force chair, councillor Ted Emond.

It's that stretch onto public sidewalks, into parking spaces, and potential closure of Mississauga St that's prompting pushback from some local merchants.

"When you shut down the streets we lose our traffic, when we lose our traffic we lose our customers," says Michael Knight, chair of the Downtown Orillia Management Board.

Knight says restaurants make up about 10 percent of downtown businesses.

"It's weighing the pros and cons of what you're gonna do and to do it right for everybody, not just a limited few."

One shop owner admits he's afraid of a street shut down.

"I don't think it's gonna help our sales. I think it'll hurt us," says Jeff Gilbert, owner of Gilbert Guitars.

He points to a full shutdown of a section of downtown Peterborough over the weekend, meant to allow shoppers and diners to space out. But people stayed away.

Knight isn't sure why the task force wants to push ahead with closing Mississauga St.

"The problem with it is they really don't have all the surveys and all the knowledge of past experiences to support what they're doing," says Knight.

Orillia's economic recovery task force has completed two consultations and received 16 recommendations from businesses. It hopes to complete a proposal for consideration by Friday.