Downtown Newmarket fire sparks concern for GO trains
An abandoned building fire shut down the main streets of Newmarket early Wednesday morning.
A York Regional Police spokesperson said because the abandoned retail store was adjacent to the GO train tracks, the railway line was initially closed down at approximately 2:30 a.m.
Within two hours, firefighters had extinguished the blaze and determined the tracks could be reopened for morning rush-hour traffic.
However, buses on Route 65 will not stop at the Newmarket GO station and passengers are asked to board at East Gwillimbury GO or Aurora GO bus stops.
A small westbound section of Davis Drive at Main Street will remain closed as investigators conclude their investigation.
