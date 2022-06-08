Downtown Newmarket fire sparks concern for GO trains

An abandoned building fire shut down the main streets of Newmarket early Wednesday morning.

A York Regional Police spokesperson said because the abandoned retail store was adjacent to the GO train tracks, the railway line was initially closed down at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Within two hours, firefighters had extinguished the blaze and determined the tracks could be reopened for morning rush-hour traffic.

However, buses on Route 65 will not stop at the Newmarket GO station and passengers are asked to board at East Gwillimbury GO or Aurora GO bus stops.

A small westbound section of Davis Drive at Main Street will remain closed as investigators conclude their investigation.