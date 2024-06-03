Downtown closed during 80th D-Day commemoration

The Royal Canadian Legion requires a full road closure on Dunlop Street East to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day parade at the end of the Second World War.

Dunlop Street East will be closed between Bayfield and Mulcaster streets, as well as from Poyntz Street to Mulcaster Street on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Emergency services will have access to respond within the closure but not to travel through it.