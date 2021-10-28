Downtown Barrie business targeted in series of break-ins

Barrie, Ont. -

The owner of Everleigh Garden in downtown Barrie is fed up after three break-ins over the past 19 months.

"Beyond frustration," Sunny Jung says.

Jung owns the Dunlop Street store and says she is "feeling down and out" after the latest incident.

Jung says it's not just the break and enters that have her down; it's the timing of the crimes.

"All of our winter stock and Christmas stock have been stolen. Our biggest sale season is Christmas, and after getting all the winter stuff stolen, I have to restart, and I'm sure everybody has heard stock is pretty low right now, and I'm not sure if I'm going to be ready for it," she says.

Video surveillance captured some of the break-ins, but there is no footage of the latest break and enter because someone cut the video wires earlier this year.

Police are investigating the thefts.

A frustrated Jung says she's angry. "I'm starting to feel bitter about the neighbourhood. Bitter about a lot of things."

Kelly McKenna is the executive director of the Barrie Business Association and says there has been a noticeable increase in complaints from downtown businesses.

"We have a members Facebook page for our downtown Barrie businesses, and we've been noticing a lot of complaints on that Facebook page from our business owners even uploading videos of incidences. So, we are all fully aware of what is happening," she says.

The Christmas season represents about one-third of Jung's annual sales, but she says she's determined to stay open despite her store being targeted multiple times.