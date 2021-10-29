Downtown Barrie BIA thinks pink with revamp of old building

A downtown Barrie, Ont., building was painted pink as part of a rebranding for the Downtown Barrie BIA on Thurs., Oct. 28, 2021 (Photo courtesy of @downtownbarrie) A downtown Barrie, Ont., building was painted pink as part of a rebranding for the Downtown Barrie BIA on Thurs., Oct. 28, 2021 (Photo courtesy of @downtownbarrie)

Barrie Top Stories