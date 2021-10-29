Downtown Barrie BIA thinks pink with revamp of old building

BARRIE, ONT. -

A building in downtown Barrie got a bright new look.

After several days of speculation, the dilapidated Bank of Montreal building was painted hot pink as part of a branding re-launch of the Downtown Barrie BIA.

The association reinvented itself with a new brand, website and identity: "Be bold. Be connected. Be seen. Be downtown Barrie," the statement reads.

The hot pink paint was chosen due to its striking, bold colour, which aligns with the branding re-launch, the BIA says.

"The Downtown Barrie BIA of the past, is gone," writes Downtown Barrie BIA Chair Sergio Morales in a press release. "We are making a clear statement: we are being bold, and we are not going back," he says.

The bright colour was also chosen for safety purposes.

"This colourful new addition to our community is a great example of a creative solution to make vacant spaces safer and more functional and demonstrates the principles of crime prevention through environmental design," says Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood.

The project is intended to evolve into a selfie and attraction destination and a possible canvas for future art or mural competitions.