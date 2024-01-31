BARRIE
Barrie

    • 'Doughnations' from Barrie bread business helps kids with diabetes

    Bread is seen in this stock photo. (Mariana Kurnyk/Pexels) Bread is seen in this stock photo. (Mariana Kurnyk/Pexels)
    Put a little dough in your pocket before heading to the bakery.

    COBS Bread's 'Doughnation Day' campaign is underway to encourage customers to "doughnate" and help COBS Bread Big Bay Point raise $6,000 for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's Paediatric Diabetic Education Program.

    "We are raising funds for this program that helps so many youth deal with life-altering illness," says Lisa Mitchell, owner of COBS Bread Big Bay Point. "The Paediatric Diabetic Education Program makes such a vital difference for these children—and we are grateful. Any contribution is appreciated."

    Between February 1 and March 2, funds raised in the bakery will culminate with Doughnation Day on March 2, where $2 from the sale of every Hot Cross Bun 6-pack will be donated to the Program.

    Doughnations can be added to purchases made at the bakery. COBS Bread Big Bay Point is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

