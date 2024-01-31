'Doughnations' from Barrie bread business helps kids with diabetes

Put a little dough in your pocket before heading to the bakery.

COBS Bread's 'Doughnation Day' campaign is underway to encourage customers to "doughnate" and help COBS Bread Big Bay Point raise $6,000 for Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's Paediatric Diabetic Education Program.

"We are raising funds for this program that helps so many youth deal with life-altering illness," says Lisa Mitchell, owner of COBS Bread Big Bay Point. "The Paediatric Diabetic Education Program makes such a vital difference for these children—and we are grateful. Any contribution is appreciated."

Between February 1 and March 2, funds raised in the bakery will culminate with Doughnation Day on March 2, where $2 from the sale of every Hot Cross Bun 6-pack will be donated to the Program.

Doughnations can be added to purchases made at the bakery. COBS Bread Big Bay Point is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.