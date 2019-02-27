

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford says a fundraising gala his Progressive Conservative party is hosting in Toronto tonight does not constitute cash-for-access to his ministers.

The event, dubbed the 2019 Leader's Dinner, is charging $1,250 a plate and is being criticized by the opposition parties.

Ford defended the event, saying the Tories also host $25-a-plate spaghetti dinners across the province that anyone can attend.

Tonight's gala comes after Ford's government changed fundraising rules to allow the premier and cabinet ministers to attend such events.

The previous Liberal government altered party fundraising rules in 2017 to ban corporate and union donations and bar legislators from attending fundraisers.

Green party leader Mike Schreiner says the event is a return to cash-for-access events and is bad for democracy.

Ford is expected to deliver a keynote address and a number cabinet ministers are expected to attend the event which, the party says is sold out.