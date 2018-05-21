

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two men were killed in an ATV crash in Kearney.

The OPP’s Almaguin Highlands Detachment, along with Kearney Fire and EMS responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision on Lawson Drive around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s believed the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled over. Neither the passenger nor the driver was wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Mohamed Azeez of Kearney, and 35-year-old David White of Kearney.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for today.