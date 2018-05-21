Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two men were killed in an ATV crash in Kearney.

The OPP’s Almaguin Highlands Detachment, along with Kearney Fire and EMS responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision on Lawson Drive around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s believed the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it rolled over. Neither the passenger nor the driver was wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Mohamed Azeez of Kearney, and 35-year-old David White of Kearney.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled for today.